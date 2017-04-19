Forget North Korea and Syria: Iran’s Where the Risk Lies

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

The latest events stoking the winds of war include a series of North Korean missile launches, which has confirmed the progress they’ve made expanding their intercontinental missile capability.

And earlier this month, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad violated a 2013 agreement when he gassed his own people.

These events crossed the new administration’s red line and prompted action, including a U.S. Tomahawk missile attack on a Syrian air base and a U.S. Navy strike force to patrol the coast of North Korea.

But as bad and as volatile as these threats may appear, they pale in comparison to Iran.

That’s because Iran is considered the largest state sponsor of terror, kills its own people and threatens genocide. They’ve also vowed to destroy Israel and are committed to destroying the U.S.

And that’s also why the last U.S. administration tried to curtail Iran’s nuclear ambitions through a nuclear agreement.

But the fact is that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of 2015 didn’t go far enough to compel Iran to surrender its bad ways, as well as its military arsenal.

The JCPOA framework assumed that Iran would …

– Fulfill obligations.

– Open up facilities to inspectors.

– Moderate its behavior and join international community.

But they’ve turned a blind eye to all of these. That’s why I wasn’t one bit surprised when they launched a ballistic missile – in violation of Resolution 2231 — just days after President Trump’s inauguration.

There’s More…

Iran is also supplying weapons to rebels in Yemen … weapons that have even been used to fire on U.S. ships.

Further efforts to taunt the Trump administration came last month when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps ordered fast-attack boats to harass a U.S. Navy ship in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the ship to alter its course.

Since the Syrian missile attack, Iran joined Russia in warning the U.S. that they will “respond” with force if their own “red lines” are crossed in Syria.

I don’t have to tell you: This is right on point with the Edelson Institute war cycles, which are just one component in an intersection of multiple cycles called the Edelson Wave.

These cycles are now converging into the most powerful tidal-wave of economic and political upheaval in more than eighty years.

And that’s going to create opportunities — especially in the defense and industrial sectors — unlike any I’ve ever seen before. But don’t forget: Timing is everything, especially in sectors like these.

Good investing,

Mike Burnick